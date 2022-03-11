Iconic monument covered with sandbags in Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers walk past a monument to the city’s founder, Duke of Richelieu, covered with sandbags for protection, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, on March 10, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis) )

A historic monument in honor of the founder of city ​​of Odessa, Ukrainethe Duke of Richelieu, was covered by sandbags this Thursday (10) in an attempt to protect him against Russian attacks.

Located in the south of the country, the city prepares for a possible attack from Russia in the coming days due to its strategic position on the Black Sea.

The statue stands at the top of the famous “Potemkin Staircase”, a location that was known for appearing in Sergei Eisenstein’s film “Battleship Potemkin”. The film was released in 1925 and is considered a classic of cinema.

The opera house in the central region was also surrounded by sandbags. In addition, the government of Ukraine sent guards and military vehicles to the sites.

Odessa is the third most populous city in Ukraine, with over one million inhabitants. Residents have left the municipality since the beginning of the conflict with the neighboring country, 15 days ago.

Civilian evacuation in Mariupol fails for 3rd time

On the other side of the country, in Mariupol, the civilian withdrawal failed for the third time. On Thursday (10), Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that no civilians were able to leave the city today.

According to her, this is because Russian military forces did not respect a temporary ceasefire to allow for evacuations.

On the 15th day of the Russian military invasion, Ukraine faces a new effort to evacuate civilians from cities increasingly affected by bombing and shortages of food, water, medicine and heating. This morning, Vereshchuk said the country had negotiated with the Russians a ceasefire in seven humanitarian corridors.

Mariupol is the city where the humanitarian situation is most critical, according to Ukrainians. That’s because the Russians would not have respected the ceasefire agreements in recent days.