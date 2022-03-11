iPhone SE 2022 Released, Samsung Banned From Geekbench, and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on rumors of the new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, Pixel 6a with chipset of the most expensive models, Samsung with results banned from Geekbench after performance problems, Samsung removing charger from the box of more cell phones, Xiaomi 12 Ultra with the possibility of delay, and highlights from Apple’s Peek Performance event. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Galaxy A53 and A73 close to launch





Samsung recently renewed its mid-range portfolio, introducing the Galaxy A13 4G, A23, M23 and M33 in one fell swoop. Now, attention turns to the most complete models of the Galaxy A family, with rumors increasingly strong about the Galaxy A53 and A73. In recent days, images have been leaked that reinforce the look of the two devices, indicating that we shouldn’t even see major changes compared to the 2021 models. the Galaxy A73 will go from Snapdragon 778G. The two should bring a 5,000 mAh battery with a 25 Watt recharge, and would be seen by Samsung as responsible for stopping the success of the iPhone SE 3 presented this week by Apple, offering a good set and support for 5G networks. It is not yet known if this will actually happen, but with the increasing frequency of rumors and leaks we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out everything about Samsung’s new intermediaries.

Pixel 6a appears in benchmark with Tensor





Google should soon introduce the Pixel 6a as its new mid-range phone, and after some images of the device and information about its datasheet leaked in recent weeks, now it’s time for it to appear in Geekbench’s database. As expected, the device should even have the Tensor chipset already seen in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which if confirmed will be great news, as it takes top-of-the-line performance to a much cheaper model. The test also confirmed the presence of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, in addition to Android 12. The Pixel 6a is expected to launch in the month of May, in case Google follows its history for the line, but an official date has not yet been given on that.

Samsung banned from Geekbench





And speaking of Geekbench, the tool excluded results from no less than four generations of Samsung flagships due to the GOS controversy. After several users complained about a drop in performance caused by the game optimization service present in the Galaxy line, the platform came out and removed results from the Galaxy S10, S20, S21 and S22. This is not the first time this has happened, and it is even commonplace, especially with Chinese companies, as Geekbench has a very strict policy regarding tools that circumvent the benchmark so that it presents different results from what users will find in practice. Samsung has commented on the matter, detailing how GOS works in tasks such as temperature control, priority in memory usage, and more, and also said that it will provide a way for users to choose how deep the tool will interfere in their day. day, which should help improve the brand image with Geekbench. Unfortunately, no forecast was given for the update to be released to everyone, but it has already started to be made available.

Samsung takes charger out of the box of more cell phones





And it wasn’t just about performance that Samsung was controversial this week. With the launch of the new Galaxy A13 4G, A23, M23 and M33 in some markets, the brand has confirmed that it will carry its policy of not delivering a charger in the box to more models. It is not yet known whether this will be valid in Brazil, but at least consumers in the United States will need to purchase the accessory separately when purchasing any of the new cell phones. Here, Samsung is most likely to continue offering the charger for free on the Samsung Para Você website, as it already does with models of the S and Z series.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra may delay





Anyone who is anxiously waiting for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra better sit down, because new information released this week indicates that Xiaomi’s most powerful phone for 2022 will be delayed. Before expected to arrive between March and April, now the device is expected for the second quarter of the year, that is, it would arrive until the month of June. This would have been done for a good reason: the exchange of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for its Plus version, already manufactured by TSMC and much more efficient and powerful. Other comments this week talk about the device’s battery, which would have a capacity of 4,900 mAh and support for fast charging of 120 Watts. Unlike what happens in several models with large batteries and fast charging, only one cell in the battery would be used to make the smartphone thinner, leaving Xiaomi’s proprietary Surge P1 chip to ensure that everything goes well during charging.

Apple Peek Performance event highlights





We close this edition of Duty TC talking about the news presented by Apple at the Peek Performance event, which took place on the afternoon of March 8th. Regarding cell phones, Apple presented the new generation of the iPhone SE, which, as rumors already said, has as its great and practically the only novelty the exchange of the A13 chipset for the A15 Bionic, even present in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. This will not only allow for much greater performance, but will also give the cameras more possibilities for use, as well as helping the battery last a little longer and, of course, supporting 5G networks. In addition, the new iPhone SE has exactly the same look, screen and set of cameras as its predecessor, the other notable change being the arrival of Ceramic Shield glass both on the front and rear panel, which guarantees greater resistance to scratches and impacts on general. The new iPhone SE is sold abroad at US$429, but in Brazil it will cost R$4,200.

















apple

10 Mar

















apple

09 Mar

