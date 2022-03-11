Is WhatsApp Gold a risk to your bank account and your mobile? – Monitor R7









Brazil is one of the countries where WhatsApp is most used worldwide. Therefore, any news about the app gets a lot of attention. A message that is circulating in groups of WhatsApp itself claims that there is a scam using the name of the application.

A video would be offering a special version of WhatsApp, called “gold”. However, if the person opens the video, they will be downloading a virus, called “Gambarelli”, that would wipe out your bank account and lock your phone forever. A reader of MonitoR7 received this message and asked us to check the information.

We contacted WhatsApp’s communication advice to clarify the matter. The company claims that there is no version of the application other than the official ones, which already exist today and are only available through the application stores of each mobile platform (Android and IOS in this case) or on the WhatsApp website itself, in this case. version for computers (Windows or MAC).

According to WhatsApp’s advice, any version offered outside of these ways is fake and is not compatible with the official versions, as it was not developed by the company.

Read the company’s clarification to MonitoR7 in full:

“The message is fake. There is no other version of WhatsApp other than the official one (WhatsApp Messenger or WhatsApp Business). The non-compatible applications are modified versions of WhatsApp. They were developed by a third party and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp is not supported by these applications because we cannot validate the security measures implemented by them.”

Therefore, the information about “WhatsApp Gold” is false. But what about the Gambarelli virus offered in video format, which would wipe out your bank account and lock your cell phone? This infected video story has been circulating on the messaging app since at least 2016.

The Gambarelli virus already had other names, such as “Martinelli”, in other versions that circulated on the network. There is no confirmation, for now, that the video with this virus, itself, has appeared, regardless of the name used.

So, there is no improved version of the app, called “WhatasApp Gold” and neither is there, so far, a “Gambarelli” or “Martinelli” virus in circulation. When in doubt, experts advise not to click on messages sent by unknown people or with strangely advantageous offers.

In the case sent by our reader, WhatsApp Gold promises a special version of the application, through payment. Since, in fact, there is no exclusive version of the platform and its use is completely free.

The message sent to MonitoR7, by one of our readers, presents some of the typical elements of a piece of disinformation, such as alarmism and an exaggerated request for sharing.

Confused about an app message or social media post? Forward it to MonitoR7, we'll check for you (11) 9 9240-7777










