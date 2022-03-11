Islamic State Confirms Death of Chief Abu Ibrahim, Announces Replacement | World

The Islamic State confirmed the death of the head of the extremist group Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi and announced that it will be replaced by Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi.

The information was given by the group on its official news channel. There is no information on the identity of Abu al-Hassan, who following previous announcements, may be an alias.

In early February, US President Joe Biden announced the death of Abu Ibrahim during a US special forces operation in Syria.

The attack left 13 dead, including 6 children and 4 women, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). It was the biggest US operation in the country since the death of then-Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019. (see more below).

Building targeted by US special operations forces at night against suspected jihadists in northwest Syria. The attack left 13 people dead, including 7 civilians, on February 3, 2022.

According to the American president, Abu Ibrahim would have set off explosive devices when he was surrounded by US Special Forces – detonating the third floor of the building in which he was located. The US claims the action avoided putting civilian lives at risk.

“With the arrival of our troops, he chose to blow up not only himself, but the entire third floor so as not to face the consequences of his actions,” Biden said in a statement at the White House.

Earlier, a statement signed by Biden announced the death of the IS chief and celebrated the “success” of the military operation.

“Last night, under my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully carried out a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies and make the world a safer place,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we took from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS [Estado Islâmico, na sigla em inglês]”, said the American president.

File photo of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the head of the Islamic State who was killed on February 3, 2022 by US special forces in a military operation in Syria

Earlier, the Pentagon had claimed that special forces “performed an overnight counter-terrorist mission in northwest Syria” and that “the mission was a success”. “There were no casualties among American forces.”

Biden also highlighted the fact that no soldiers were killed in the attack. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver a speech to the American people this morning. May God protect our troops.”

It was the biggest operation by US forces in Syria since October 2019, when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the then leader of the Islamic State, was killed.

Al-Baghdadi’s death was confirmed four days later by the terrorist group, which announced Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as his successor. You USA offered a $10 million reward for information about the new boss of the Islamic Stateico.

US servicemen landed by helicopter in the town of Atme, in the province of Idlib, near the border with Turkey.

Gunshots and explosions were heard during the two-hour action.

The target was a two-story house that was partially destroyed in the attack. (see video and photos below).

