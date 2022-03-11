Joe Biden to ask for suspension of normal trade relations with Russia

THE White House confirmed that the president of the U.SJoe Biden, will ask this Friday, the 11th, the end of the country’s normal trade relations with Russia. It is yet another consequence of the invasion of Ukraine, which will increase pressure on the government of Vladimir Putin. The US government would thus join the G7 and the European Union in an escalation of trade sanctions.

To achieve that, however, Biden will have to put his skills as a negotiator to work. Removal of Russia’s “Permanent Normal Business Relations” status requires an act of the United States Congress. The good news for the US president is that lawmakers in both houses have expressed support for the measure.

Earlier this week, lawmakers and senators from both the Republican and Democratic parties are putting together a bill that would ban Russian energy imports into the United States and suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus. The law should also require the US Trade Representative Office to seek Russia’s suspension from the World Trade Organization and attempt to prevent Belarus from joining the body. Biden supports the legislation.

On Thursday, the head of the International Monetary Fund said she expects to cut her estimate of global growth due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In addition to the damage to Ukraine, Western sanctions will lead to a “sharp contraction” of the Russian economy, said Kristalina Georgieva.

Russia is “entering a deep recession” with a massive devaluation of the ruble and a drop in the purchasing power of its citizens, Kristalina said, adding that a debt default is no longer “an unlikely event”.