Lamb is born with 5 legs and surprises farmer: ‘Reincarnation?’

The date 02/22/2022, which keeps the order of the numbers when read backwards, was marked by a rare event on a farm in the English county of Northumberland: it was the day a lamb was born with five legs. The little animal surprised the farm’s co-owner, Heather Hogarty, as she had a female with the same condition nine years ago. This made her consider the new birth as a possible reincarnation.

Hogarty bred a five-legged female named Quinto, who lived a long life, including giving birth to a few babies. In her case, it was necessary to remove the fifth leg, which is not yet known if it will be necessary for the new lamb, still unnamed, as the farmer told in an interview with the local newspaper. Newcastle Chronicle.

“As long as he lives a normal life, we’ll keep the leg. If necessary, the leg will be removed,” said Hogarty, who thought the new animal could be the late reincarnated Quito.

“When the new lamb was born, I thought it was Quinto’s reincarnation. She was born on April Fools’ Day and people thought we had sewn it as a joke.”

Even with two cases on the same farm, a mutation of this type is rare, recorded once in every million lamb births.

“It’s unusual, but it happens that some animals are born with something different – we have a lot of animals that are born with disabilities. Unfortunately, many have to be euthanized,” explained Hogarty.