Learn about the case of the US women’s basketball star arrested in Russia who became a sensitive diplomatic issue during the Ukraine war | World

Brittney Griner, an American basketball player, has been imprisoned in Russia since February 17 – a week before Russian forces invaded Ukraine – and her case has become a diplomatic crisis that Americans must resolve at a time when the relationship between the two countries is one of antagonism.

Griner is considered one of the stars of US women’s basketball and is part of the Phoenix Mercury, but for six years she has also played for a Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, in the months when the women’s NBA (the WNBA) has no games.

There is not much information about her case. What is known so far is that she was detained by customs guards who allegedly found containers with hashish oil, a marijuana derivative, with her at an airport near Moscow.

If she is convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

US government officials have not commented much on the case. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the country is doing what it can to help.

The Phoenix Mercury, the American team, and the WNBA and Griner’s relatives also didn’t comment much. In US newspapers, it is said that silence is strategic: because of the US-Russia crisis, there are fears that, in the eyes of the Russians, Griner will become an asset that the Russians may try to use to their advantage. Therefore, there is no public campaign for her release.

According to the “Washington Post”, Russia did not allow US consular representatives to visit the athlete in prison.

One of America’s Most Recognized Players

Griner’s wife made public thanks to those who supported her.

Griner, 31, is one of the best-known female basketball players in the US. She won two Olympic gold medals, a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury, and a college championship.

She has been named All-Star, the elite of US basketball, seven times.

She has been playing in Russia for part of the year for seven years. She earns $1 million a season — four times what she earns for the WNBA. Her last game in Russia was on the 29th of January.

There are more than ten American players who also belong to a Russian or Ukrainian club in parallel. Griner was the only one who couldn’t leave one of the two countries.