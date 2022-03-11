Learn how to delete old posts from social media

Nowadays, social networks are much more than mere entertainment. In fact, our beads can represent a lot of who we are. And because of that, more and more companies are paying attention to what their employees write and post on the networks. So learn how to delete old postsread our tutorial and learn how to send photos, videos and messages to oblivion.

How to delete old posts?

Delete content from Facebook

A lot of people still have a Facebook account, with public posts from as far back as five or six years ago. Clearly, this is way too long to hold the same opinions or want the same things, so learn to delete this content:

Enter Facebook through the mobile app and go to the settings menu, which is on the left side, at the bottom of the screen. After clicking on these three lines, go to the settings option, which is represented by a gear icon;

Now, go to “Your Information”, and then click on “Activity Logs” to update all your publications content;

Finally, go to “Manage your publications” and select all the content you want to delete. In addition, the tool also allows you to archive the publications in case you want to remember them later.

Delete photos from Instagram

Like Facebook, Instagram also allows you to delete multiple posts at once. However, few people know about the feature and end up deleting each post manually. Here’s how to delete multiple posts simultaneously:

With the Instagram app open, tap on the settings menu represented by the three horizontal lines in the upper right corner;

Now, head over to the “Your Activity” option and then click on “Photos and Videos”, and then choose the posts you want to delete. In this case, the platform also allows you to filter publications by category, which can make your work easier.

Delete your tweets

Unlike the two networks mentioned above, on Twitter you will need to delete each post in turn. That is, scroll the tweet bar to delete the posts one by one, which can take a long time depending on your frequency on the platform. However, you can opt for other third-party apps that offer the service to delete tweets in bulk.