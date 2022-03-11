Longest car in the world is 30 meters, swimming pool, mini-golf and heliport – Época Negócios

+



“The American Dream”, the largest limousine in the world (Photo: Disclosure)

Can you imagine a vehicle that is 30.5 meters long? For he exists and “lives” in the United States. Dubbed “The American Dream”, the super limousine was built in 1986 in Burbank, California by automotive restorer Jay Ohrberg, and was originally 18.28 meters.

The restoration, by the information of the Guinness World Records, took three years and cost more than US$ 250 thousand (about R$ 1.2 million). The car, now 12.26 meters longer, has 26 wheels, capacity for up to 75 passengers and has a swimming pool (with trampoline), jacuzzi, mini-golf course, televisions, refrigerator and helipad.

The expansion and restoration process was carried out by the Dezerland Park Car Museum and Tourist Attractions team, located in Orlando, USA. With the redesign, the vehicle broke its own record for the longest in the world, according to Mashable.

Because of the difficulty of driving such a large vehicle, it will no longer run on the streets and roads of the United States. The car will be on permanent display at the Dezerland Park Car Museum in Orlando.

