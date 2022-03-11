Losartana: pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley withdraws drug from the market | Health

Pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley announced, this week, the recall of drugs with losartan from the market. The action was taken after impurities were found in the pills that can cause mutations and increase the risk of cancer.

The collection affects all batches of the following remedies:

losartan potassium 50 mg and 100 mg

losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg

losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg

Losartan is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In a note, Sanofi said that the recall is a preventive measure and that the measure did not only occur in Brazil.

“To date, there are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies, or fertility disorders. Thus, there is no immediate risk with the use of these medications.” containing losartan,” the statement reads.

The pharmacist also recalled that “abrupt treatment interruption” with losartan has risks.

“The health risk of abruptly discontinuing these drugs without consulting your physicians or without an alternative treatment is greater than the potential risk posed by impurity at low levels,” the company said.

Anvisa’s position on the drug

In a note released on Wednesday (9), Anvisa stated that it is adopting a series of measures after detecting impurities in the active ingredients known as “sartanas”, such as losartan and valsartan, used in the manufacture of medicines for the treatment of arterial hypertension (high blood pressure).

The impurities are called nitrosamines and were first detected in 2018 in a global alert that involved regulatory agencies around the world.