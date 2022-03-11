M1 Ultra: All About Apple’s New Chip for Macs | plates

The M1 Ultra is, according to Apple, the world’s most powerful processor for home computers, and debuts inside the all-new Mac Studio. Formed by the fusion of two M1 Max, the new chip promises to easily surpass the most powerful Intel and AMD today, surpassing the power of a Mac Pro with Intel 28 cores by up to 60%. Despite the power, the M1 Ultra consumes much less power, according to the apple company’s estimates.

In addition to the high performance in processing, Apple’s new chip also excels in graphics, with the right to support up to five simultaneous displays. In addition, it supports up to 18 channels of 8K video in ProRes format, which becomes a great processor differential to arouse the interest of audiovisual professionals. Next, you better understand the profile of the new processor, know its technical specifications and in which points it is superior to the competition.

Rated by Apple as the world’s fastest processor for home computers, the M1 Ultra is the CPU behind the new Mac Studio. It is a direct heir product of the M1 line of processors, which has been very successful in the latest models of the brand.

The M1 Ultra is a processor basically made up of two M1 Max — the same chip as the best versions of the MacBook Pro — in an arrangement that uses a connection between the two CPUs, allowing the two units to exchange up to 2.5 TB/s of data. . As it is formed by two Max, the unit basically has everything in double: two deca-cores are added together, resulting in the 20 cores of the Ultra. The same account goes for the 32-core GPU, which becomes a 64-core integrated graphics card in Mac Studio.

Other technical features of the M1 Ultra are also important. The processor can access up to 128 GB of built-in RAM. In addition, it comes equipped with 32 Neural cores, a specific type of hardware aimed at processing AI tasks — such as image processing using computer vision techniques.

The M1 Ultra’s integrated GPU has 64 processing cores and is capable of exchanging data with the computer’s RAM memory at a rate of 800 GB/s — comparable to the values ​​of today’s best video cards.

Performance to beat the Mac Pro

The results of initial tests, combined with Apple’s promises and the history of the apple company’s processors on the market, already allow comparisons to be drawn. According to Apple, a Mac Studio equipped with the processor will be 60% faster than a Mac Pro with a 28-core Intel Xeon.

Graphically, the comparisons are still flattering and signal that the M1 Ultra’s 64-core GPU is enough to outperform the Radeon Pro W6900X, currently available in Mac Pros, by up to 80%.

Delivering high performance in semiconductors is a challenge, but delivering performance without compromising electrical consumption and thermal dissipation is an even more complex challenge. Over time, the M1s have proven to be unbeatable in energy efficiency and the M1 Ultra confirms the trend.

Apple claims that the processor produces 90% better performance than any 16-core CPU available on the market and that it operates within the same energy envelope as the new M1. Putting it in small terms, it means that the M1 Ultra will operate at almost twice the performance of any Intel or AMD product that has up to 16 cores and is configured to work within the same power range as the M1 Ultra.

Another technical data that Apple uses to indicate the efficiency level of the Mac Studio’s processor is the promise that the unit can reach the maximum of its computational performance consuming 100 W less than its rivals.

Efficiency is not just an important criterion in a world in search of more rational energy consumption: as it needs less energy to run and heats up less, the M1 Ultra does not need to live in a spacious case, with a high-capacity cooling system and prone to make a lot of noise. The result is manifested in the industrial design of Mac Studio. It is even possible to configure PCs as powerful as the Apple computer, but it will hardly be as compact as it.

Another asset of Apple’s powerful new processor is graphics processing. The company’s new technology design enables the graphics card to behave seamlessly for applications and games.

Although it is, in practice, formed by the two isolated GPUs of two M1 Max gathered in a single package, the graphics processor of the M1 Ultra is identified as a graphics card only. This boosts the performance of the set to levels sufficient to even surpass the performance of a Radeon Pro on Mac Pro by hand.

Today, Apple is just short of creating a graphics processor that rivals Nvidia’s best. What’s more, inside a product that also works as a CPU and ends up using considerably less energy than an equivalent computer.