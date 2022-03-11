Man diagnosed with ‘hairy tongue’ in India

A 50-year-old man was diagnosed with a black hairy tongue, also known as “hairy tongue”, in India. According to the scientific journal The Journal of the American Medical Association, doctors and scientists from the Medical Trust Hospital and the Amanza Skin Clinic classified the case as rare.

The man’s tongue had “a thick black coating” that was “yellowish” in the center and back of the tongue. In addition, the organ had “thin, elongated, black fibers that gave the appearance of a hairy surface.”

According to doctors, three months earlier, the man had suffered a stroke that left him with weakness on the left side of his body. Since then, he has been eating a liquid diet, which was probably the cause of the tongue disease.

Black hairy tongue is caused by a buildup of dead cells on the tongue. This causes the papillae lining the organ, which are usually not visible to the naked eye, to elongate. In turn, the papillae trap other substances, such as food, bacteria and fungi. In the case of the man, the yellowish tinge on parts of his tongue was probably from the food he ate.

The condition can be caused by a rare side effect of antibiotics, poor oral hygiene, dry mouth, smoking, or a liquid diet. The pictures are painless and the treatment is usually simple.

“The patient and caregivers were advised on proper cleaning measures and the discoloration resolved after 20 days,” the doctors said of the patient’s case in India.







