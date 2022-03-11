Man Killed Newborn Daughter In Pakistan Because He Preferred A Boy

posted on 03/10/2022 13:26



(credit: reproduction)

Pakistani police said on Thursday they had arrested a man accused of killing his week-old daughter, claiming he preferred a boy.

The baby died after being shot five times in the city of Mianwali in central Punjab province on Sunday.

The father “has been complaining for three or four days that he wanted to have a child and he was very angry,” Zarrar Khan, a spokesman for Mianwali police, told AFP.

The man, who had fled, was arrested early Thursday morning after an intensive search, according to Punjab police.

The drama takes place a month after a pregnant woman showed up at a hospital with a nail inserted into her head by a healer who had assured her that in this way she would give birth to a boy.

The woman specified that she was the mother of three daughters and was expecting another girl.

In Pakistan, a deeply conservative and patriarchal country where girls and women face widespread violence, having a boy is often seen as a good omen, as it is believed to better secure your parents’ financial future than a girl.