many people don’t know they have vision stealing disease

O glaucoma is one of the main factors that cause blindness in humans and is one of the main challenges for ophthalmology. This is a disease that does not have clear symptoms, especially in the early stages of its development, as it does not cause pain or vision changes.

Consequently, the disease advances without the patient identifying its existence in sufficient time to reverse the situation. In this way, vision is gradually and irreversibly lost. The first clear sign of the disease is when the person feels that he is “seeing through a tunnel”.

Glaucoma is a silent disease that starts by affecting peripheral vision.

Ophthalmologists report that patients who have glaucoma often come to the office with loss of peripheral vision. In other words, it would be as if the person had a limited side view, similar to a tunnel.

Over time, unfortunately, the disease can get worse and central vision is also affected. Thus, the citizen can completely lose the ability to see. In this sense, the correct and fast treatment aims to delay or block the progress of symptoms, thus preserving the person’s vision.

Half of patients do not know they have the disease

The challenge of glaucoma lies in its subtlety, as it is called the “silent thief of vision”, precisely because it is asymptomatic. Therefore, 50% of patients who carry the pathology have no idea of ​​the risks they run. This is what the data collected by the World Glaucoma Association shows.

Between March 6th and 12th, World Glaucoma Week is celebrated. This date refers to awareness actions for the early diagnosis of the disease. After all, the sooner its existence is discovered, the more efficient the treatment will be, allowing patients to keep their vision intact.

According to the World Health Organization, the pathology is classified as the main cause of blindness in developed countries. Therefore, all people should undergo routine exams to evaluate vision, especially those who are 40 years of age or older.