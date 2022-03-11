Mario Terán Salazar, Bolivian soldier who killed Che Guevara, dies

Died in Santa Cruz de la Sierra this Thursday 10, at the age of 80, the Bolivian sergeant Mario Terán Salazarknown for having assassinated Argentine guerrilla Ernesto Che Guevara, leader of the Cuban revolution, on October 9, 1967.

According to the newspaper Clarin, people close to him reported that Terán Salazar was ill, but the illness was not specified. He leaves a wife and two children.

Gary Prado, the general who commanded the platoon responsible for capturing Che Guevara, told a radio station that he had a good relationship with Terán Salazar and that the officer had carried out a “higher order”.

At the time, Che Guevara had arrived in Bolivia after failing to install a revolution in Congo. Even so, he was determined to take the revolutionary project that was successful in Cuba to other countries.

As highlighted by the Clarin, Che Guevara sought to establish a training base in Bolivia and his final objective was his country of origin, Argentina. The Bolivian army, however, discovered the formation of an insurgent group in the territory of Ñancahuazú, which would allow access to northern Argentina.

After a few months, the revolutionary was captured and taken to a school called La Higuera, where he was murdered at age 39. The guerrilla’s body was later taken to the city of Vallegrande and photographed in a hospital on a marble surface.