Medley drug Losartana withdrawn due to cancer risk

Pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley announced the voluntary and preventive recall of three drug formulations with the active ingredient losartan. Withdrawal of the product is a precautionary measure after detecting the presence of impurities in the products, which can cause mutations and increase the risk of cancer in the long term.

The drugmaker said it will adjust the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) to put the drug back into circulation.

This type of medication is indicated for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension) and heart failure.

Credit: Reproduction/Sanofi MedleyMedley’s Losartana is recalled for presence of cancer-associated impurity

What impurity was detected?

In its statement, the drugmaker reports that a mutagenic impurity, which is a chemical substance that can cause a change in a cell’s DNA, was found.

These mutations may increase the long-term risk of cancer, but the specific risk of this impurity causing cancer in humans is not yet confirmed by clinical studies.

The company also reported that it has not received reports of adverse events that could link the use of medications with Losartan to the emergence of health problems caused by changes in the DNA of cells.

The products collected are:

Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg

Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg

Losartan potassium 50mg

Losartan potassium 100mg

Anyone who has any batch of these products, just call Medley’s SAC: 0800-703-0014. People who are being treated with any of these medications should consult their doctor.