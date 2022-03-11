Medley’s Losartan recalled from the market: what to do if you take heart medicine | Health

Interrupting treatment with losartan, used in cases of high blood pressure and heart failure, can bring health risks, as the pharmaceutical company even warned. O g1 listened to experts to understand what those risks are and what patients using the drug need to know now. Below, understand the following points:

What is losartan and what is it used for?

Why is Medley picking up the meds?

What does stopping treatment cause?

Do patients need to stop treatment? Are there other options on the market?

Losartan is an antihypertensive medication, it is intended to lower the patient’s blood pressure. It is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure (a condition in which the heart muscle is weakened and cannot pump blood properly).

“Cardiovascular diseases are among the main causes of death in the world. We use this antihypertensive medication in order to control blood pressure and make it stay at acceptable levels that reduce risks for patients”, explains Ítalo Menezes Ferreira , cardiologist at Instituto Dante Pazzanese de Cardiologia and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

There are a few classes of antihypertensive drugs; blockers and receptors angiotensin (hormone that increases blood pressure) are one of the main and most used. Within the class of these blockers, there are several drugs, including losartan.

“These are medicines that have been used for decades. They are important medicines that, in addition to offering adequate blood pressure control, are extremely safe medicines that provide cardiovascular protection”, emphasizes João Fernando Monteiro, president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC).

2) Why is Medley collecting the medicines?

Sanofi Medley said it is recalling three drug formulations with the active ingredient losartan from the market because impurities were found in the tablets that can cause mutations and increase the risk of cancer.

The recall covers all lots of Sanofi/Medley products:

losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg losartan potassium 50 mg and 100 mg

According to Anvisa, the impurities, called nitrosamines, were first detected in 2018, in a global alert that involved regulatory agencies around the world.

Also according to Anvisa, at normal levels, these compounds, commonly found in water, smoked and grilled foods, dairy products and vegetables, are safe and pose a low risk to the health of the population.

“Above acceptable levels and over a long period of time, exposure to nitrosamines can increase the risk of developing cancer,” says the agency.

These impurities can cause a cell’s DNA to mutate into a cancer cell, but this has not yet been confirmed by clinical studies.

“These impurities have a mutagenic potential. So there is a possibility that these impurities promote some genetic mutations, although this is something of a low probability. These are data that are not yet well known in humans. But once you identify these impurities, there is a possibility that this leads to an increased risk of cancer”, says Weimar Sebba Barroso, from the Scientific Committee of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC)

“There are no data to suggest that the product containing the impurity caused a change in the frequency or nature of adverse events related to cancers, congenital anomalies or fertility disorders,” Sanofi/Medley said in a statement sent to g1. “Thus, there is no immediate risk from using these losartan-containing medications,” the company added.

In a note released on Thursday (10), the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) also pointed out that, “to date, no similar problems have been reported in other drugs belonging to the class of angiotensin receptor blockers or even losartan in monotherapy or combination by other pharmaceutical companies”.

3) What does the interruption of treatment cause?

Sanofi Medley announced that “abrupt treatment interruption” with losartan has risks.

“The health risk of abruptly discontinuing these drugs without consulting your physicians or without an alternative treatment is greater than the potential risk posed by impurity at low levels,” the company said.

3) Do patients need to interrupt treatment? Are there other options on the market?

The experts heard by the g1 point out that patients should NOT interrupt the treatment of hypertension, but seek medical advice.

“The patient should look for his doctor, verify if his batch is one of those collected. If necessary, change for another batch or manufacturer, but never interrupt the treatment”, says the president of the SBC.

The experts add that there are several classes of antihypertensive drugs that can replace losartan and that only medical advice is capable of evaluating the drug that should be adjusted according to the patient’s profile.

“The population should not be frightened or desperate. On the contrary, there is full support from the medical society to search for the health service and adjust their medications. Never stop the treatment, always seek medical advice first”, warns cardiologist Ítalo Menezes Ferreira.

