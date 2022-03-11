Microsoft is the best publisher of 2022 on Metacritic

Metacritic released, last Wednesday (09), the annual ranking of the best publishers of 2022, which includes all the main companies in the games industry. Microsoft and Sony were consecrated with the first two positions, respectively.

The review requirement consists of the best games from publishers launched in 2021 — despite the award being for 2022. Microsoft took the lead and had a total average of 346 points, while the Japanese giant was second on the list, with 312.9 points. Check out the top 20 with the best metascore scores:

  • Microsoft (Xbox) — 346 points
  • Sony (PlayStation) — 312.9 points
  • Humble Games — 309.6 points
  • Activision Blizzard — 308.2 points
  • Bethesda Software — 306.9 points
  • Capcom — 303.3 points
  • Bandai Namco — 292.7 points
  • SEGA — 292.7 points
  • Electronic Arts — 291.9 points
  • 505 Games — 288.5 points
  • Return Digital — 284.8 points
  • Square Enix — 277.2 points
  • DANGEN Entertainment — 265.2 points
  • Nintendo — 264 points
  • Koei Tecmo — 263.5 points
  • Plug In Digital — 262.7 points
  • Focus Entertainment — 259.5 points
  • Annapurna Interactive — 257.3 points
  • Ubisoft — 254.1 points
  • Raw Fury — 252.8 points

Metacritic notes that out of 10 Microsoft releases, three games scored 90 or higher last year: Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and Flight Simulator.

Sony's Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut game with protagonist Jin Sakai featured
(SOURCE: reproduction)

As for Sony, of the 11 premieres, the best were Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Returnal. Destruction AllStars was the Japanese giant’s worst reception — averaging 62 points.

Sony suspends console and game sales in Russia

Last Wednesday (09), Sony decided to suspend sales of home consoles and games in Russia. The decision, obviously, is related to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, in a war that has lasted two weeks. Know more!

