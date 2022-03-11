Microsoft is the best publisher of 2022 on Metacritic

Metacritic released, last Wednesday (09), the annual ranking of the best publishers of 2022, which includes all the main companies in the games industry. Microsoft and Sony were consecrated with the first two positions, respectively.

The review requirement consists of the best games from publishers launched in 2021 — despite the award being for 2022. Microsoft took the lead and had a total average of 346 points, while the Japanese giant was second on the list, with 312.9 points. Check out the top 20 with the best metascore scores:

Microsoft (Xbox) — 346 points

Sony (PlayStation) — 312.9 points

Humble Games — 309.6 points

Activision Blizzard — 308.2 points

Bethesda Software — 306.9 points

Capcom — 303.3 points

Bandai Namco — 292.7 points

SEGA — 292.7 points

Electronic Arts — 291.9 points

505 Games — 288.5 points

Return Digital — 284.8 points

Square Enix — 277.2 points

DANGEN Entertainment — 265.2 points

Nintendo — 264 points

Koei Tecmo — 263.5 points

Plug In Digital — 262.7 points

Focus Entertainment — 259.5 points

Annapurna Interactive — 257.3 points

Ubisoft — 254.1 points

Raw Fury — 252.8 points

Metacritic notes that out of 10 Microsoft releases, three games scored 90 or higher last year: Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, and Flight Simulator.

As for Sony, of the 11 premieres, the best were Ratchet & Clank: In Another Dimension, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Returnal. Destruction AllStars was the Japanese giant’s worst reception — averaging 62 points.

