Microsoft prepares new product with the name of Xbox Keystone code • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft is preparing a new Xbox product codenamed “Keystone”.

The codename was found by Twitter user Tero Alhonen, along with the codenames Durango (Xbox One) and Scarlet (Xbox Series). Is Xbox Keystone really a new console?

The choice of the Keystone name is interesting. A Keystone is the central stone in an arch, which supports the two columns, but it is also the name of the hole where you fit the mains cable.

Xbox Keystone could very well be a new console in the Xbox Series lineup. Microsoft has invested heavily in cloud gaming and Xbox Keystone can be an extremely small, plug-and-play console for screens such as televisions and monitors.

Alternatively, the Xbox Keystone could also be a more powerful console than the Series X, designed for a mid-generation release. It remains to wait to find out. Until then, we can only speculate.