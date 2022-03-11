Military man who killed Che Guevara dies in Bolivia | World

Bolivian soldier Mario Terán Salazar died this Thursday (10), at the age of 80, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, in eastern Bolivia, informed people close to him. Salazar claimed to have killed the Argentine-Cuban guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara in 1967.

According to information from the Argentine newspaper Clarín, people close to him reported that Terán Salazar was ill, but the illness was not specified. He leaves a wife and two children.

The hospital declined to confirm the death and the cause because of “medical confidentiality”.

Capture and Death of Che Guevara

On October 8, 1967, the Bolivian army detained Che Guevara, a mythical figure in the armed struggle during the Cold War, with the support of two Cuban-American CIA agents.

2 of 4 Che Guevara’s face prints on Havana’s wall — Photo: Amil Lage/AFP Che Guevara’s face prints on Havana’s wall — Photo: Amil Lage/AFP

Che was at the head of a group of guerrillas who had survived fighting, starvation and disease.

Wounded in combat, he was taken to an abandoned school in the village of La Higuera.

There he spent his last night. He was riddled with bullets the next day by Terán with the endorsement of then-President René Barrientos (1964-1969), a staunch anti-communist.

“That was the worst moment of my life. At that moment, I saw Che big, very big, huge. His eyes shone intensely,” Terán reported at the time.

3 of 4 Fidel with Che Guevara, in a 1960 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Prensa Latina via AP Images Fidel with Che Guevara, in a 1960 photo — Photo: AP Photo/Prensa Latina via AP Images

“I felt like he was throwing himself on top of me and when he looked at me fixedly, I felt sick. I thought that with a quick movement, Che could take my weapon. ‘Stay calm – he told me – and aim well! You’re going to kill a man!’ So I took a step back, to the doorway, closed my eyes and fired.”

At 39, Che was becoming a legend as his limp body and open-eyed face was displayed like a trophy in the nearby town of Vallegrande, an image immortalized by AFP photographer Marc Hutten.

4 of 4 Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were companions in the Cuban Revolution — Photo: Cuba’s Council of State Archive/AFP Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were companions in the Cuban Revolution — Photo: Cuba’s Council of State Archive/AFP

After 30 years of service, Terán retired and remained anonymous, avoiding the press. He even went so far as to claim that Guevara’s assassin was not him, but another soldier with the same name and surname.

After completing his medical studies and multiple trips that forged his convictions, Guevara, born in the Argentine city of Rosario, met Raúl and Fidel Castro in Mexico, before joining the guerrilla group that brought the “bearded” to power in Cuba, in 1959.