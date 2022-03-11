More than 1,200 bodies buried in mass grave in Mariupol, says deputy mayor









The deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Serhiy Orlov, reported that more than 1,200 bodies were taken from the streets and began to be buried in mass graves.

Several local workers dug a trench about 25 meters long in an old cemetery in the municipality and pushed the bodies, which were wrapped in plastic bags, sheets or rugs.











According to local authorities, more than 1,200 people died in Mariupol in nine days. However, those buried in the ditches not only died from the war, but also from disease or natural causes.

The dead are unceremoniously placed in the trenches, mainly because the work is so dangerous. A few Russian missiles have already hit the cemetery this week, disrupting the burials and damaging a wall at the site.











Mariupol has been one of the most attacked cities since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. The head of the Red Cross office in the municipality, Sasha Volkov, said the place has no electricity, water or food and that the population is also getting sick because of the cold.

Last Wednesday (9), the Russian army bombed a children’s hospital in the city, leaving three dead, including a girl, and at least 17 wounded. After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky again called on Western countries to close Ukrainian airspace.









