Mortal Kombat: Behind the Scenes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero Recordings | esports

Co-creator of the Mortal Kombat Series, Ed Boon has released video showing the creative process and motion capture of the iconic Scorpion and Sub-Zero poses. Images published on Thursday show martial artist and actor Daniel Pesina dressed as the yellow ninja and receiving instructions from Boon and John Tobias. The post is part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the franchise launched in October 1992.

+ Mortal Kombat: Brazilian brand statues are impressive; Look

+ Mortal Kombat 11: reality show promotes inclusion of PCDs

– Remember, this was very early in the project. The ninjas didn’t even have names yet. I laugh to hear myself refer to Sub-Zero as “the cold guy” – explained Ed Boon.

In addition to the video, Boon also talked a little about the creative process, which was largely improvised in the image capture studio. At that time Scorpion and Sub-zero didn’t have names, but it was known that the two characters would share animations, but with the color palette switched. One would be red like the actor’s clothes and the other would have the colors digitally changed to blue. The maneuver aimed to save memory and also happened for budget reasons. In the video, you can see Boon referring to Scorpion as “The Ice Guy”.

– The origin of “palette swap ninjas” came as much from a fantastic story rivalry as from a technical solution we needed to fit the game into the limited amount of space (memory) we had – he continued.

1 of 2 Mortal Kombat: behind the scenes of Scorpion and Sub-zero recordings — Photo: Midway Mortal Kombat: behind the scenes of Scorpion and Sub-zero recordings — Photo: Midway

Despite this, there was a gap for seven frames that brought more personality to each of the ninjas. As this opportunity came up on the recording set, the video shows the game’s developers and Pesina creating the solutions between tries.

– One thing worth noting is how spontaneous our decisions had to be, based on what we were seeing at that moment. John suggesting Scorpion turn his fists. Me suggesting that Sub-Zero put his hand on his chest and rock back and forth. All based on what we were seeing,” he said.

At the end of the messages, Boon highlights how much of the source material ended up outside of the final version of Mortal Kombat. The game released by Midway Games hit arcades in October 1992.