National Education System: understand the bill that creates the ‘education SUS’

The Senate approved this Wednesday, 9, the bill that creates the National Education System (SNE). This model defines the attributions of municipalities, states and the federal government in the sector along the lines of what exists in health, with the SUS. According to experts, the SNE can contribute to improving resource management, improving planning on the trajectory of students in different networks and integrating curricula.

The measure, approved unanimously, now goes to the House. One of the main goals is to give more clarity to the distribution of tasks. In the current format, municipal governments usually take care of early childhood education (nursery and preschool) and part of elementary school. The States, on the other hand, usually manage part of the fundamental and medium. This division, however, varies from one region to another. The federal government, in turn, is responsible for articulating educational policies, in addition to providing technical and financial support.

Network cooperation prevents, for example, the lack of places for students who move from one stage to another teaching cycle. In the pandemic, the need for organized cooperation between the different spheres of public power proved to be even more important. Among the challenges after the long period of classroom closures are truancy and learning recovery.

As in the SUS, bipartite commissions (the Cibes, with states and municipalities) and tripartite commissions (the CITES, which also include the Union) are foreseen. These will be the forums responsible for establishing parameters, educational guidelines and operational, administrative and financial aspects of the collaboration regime, with a view to the coordinated management of the educational policy.

Also foreseen in the project is the so-called Student Quality Cost (CAQ): the minimum amount that the government needs to invest per student with a view to quality education.







know more

+ What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

+ Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ breaks after nearly a thousand years

+ Man sets fire to drug user in Belo Horizonte

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP

+ After saying that Gusttavo Lima is the father of her daughter, woman can be sued

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat