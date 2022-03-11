Nvidia leak reveals Nintendo Switch 2 may be on the way

Nintendo fans have been buzzing about the possibility of a 4K Switch successor for over a year now, and the console still hasn’t hit store shelves – or even been confirmed. News about the so-called Switch Pro or Switch 2 waned after the release of the Nintendo Switch OLED in October, but new leaks have reignited interest.

Specifically, these alleged leaks indicate that the new console will use deep learning artificial intelligence to deliver high-fidelity graphics more efficiently. While some analysts believe these rumors are accurate, their best estimates indicate that the console won’t be with us anytime soon.

Nintendo remains predictably quiet on all matters relating to rumors and speculation, so the trade press has reached out to some of the top gaming industry analysts in an attempt to analyze the situation.

Did NVIDIA just leak a Switch with DLSS?

Our story begins on February 26, when reports suggested that NVIDIA’s Switch chipset makers were compromised by a major cyberattack. The hack reportedly included access to GPU driver code, firmware files, and a bypass to the Hash Rate Limiter feature that prevents the company’s graphics cards from being used to mine cryptocurrencies.

The files most relevant to Nintendo were presented by TechPowerUp and include data streams linked to NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) AI technology, designed to reconstruct modest resolution assets into stunning 4K experiences.

While most of the data seems harmless, Nintendo experts such as NWPlayer123 have noticed DLSS settings for devices called “nvn” and “nvn2”. The nvn2 device in particular is based on NVIDIA’s Ampere class of ray tracing, as well as being able to support DLSS 2.2. Nintendo’s current Switch data mines confirm that modern hardware uses the codename “nvn”, so what exactly does “nvn2” refer to?

While there is no definitive confirmation, Japanese gaming industry expert and CEO of Kantan Games, Dr. That said, given past shady reports on the Switch Pro, it reminds fans that, “even if the leak is very interesting, I would manage my expectations, especially as the chip shortage is likely to continue for a long time.”

To take this matter even further, Omdia media and entertainment analyst Matthew Bailey has played down hopes that these leaks could be tied to an imminent Switch Pro. “It’s likely that if these leaks are real, we’re looking at the specs for Nintendo’s next-gen console, which we believe maintains the same form factor as the Switch and makes backwards compatibility a key feature,” Bailey says, adding, “I doubt that we will see another SKU update of the original Switch so late in its lifecycle.”

Why does the Switch need DLSS?

Even though the leaks themselves have left the aforementioned analysts a little unsure about their relevance to Nintendo’s future, both experts agree that the prospect of a DLSS-infused Switch remains exciting.

“DLSS really produces impressive results, and five years into its lifecycle, we all know the Switch could really use a graphics upgrade,” says Toto. Bailey agrees, saying, “The next-gen Switch certainly won’t be able to compete with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X in terms of power or graphics, but DLSS may allow it to more effectively compete as a home console against Sony.” and Microsoft. machines.”

“The original Switch, which maxes out at 1080p when docked, is starting to show its age now,” continues Bailey. “DLSS technology can allow it to achieve resolutions that will look sharp on users’ 4K TVs, reserving more overhead to ensure games run at pleasant frame rates.”

These criticisms come at a time when even an original Nintendo release such as Pokémon Legends: Arceus was criticized for its numerous graphical glitches and poor framerate performance on current Switch models. If DLSS were available today, the game’s graphics could look sharper while maintaining higher frame rates. Until hardware arrives to support these features, however, the Switch remains hampered by an older chipset.

How Much Will Nintendo Release a New Switch?

As necessary as the technical advancements brought about by DLSS are, the aforementioned analysts also agree that it will take some time for these fantasies to come true – if at all.

“I think 2022 is the last year we can expect a Switch Pro,” predicts Toto. “If it doesn’t show up in 2022, Nintendo will likely switch to a Switch 2, which I would expect in 2024 at the earliest.” Bailey backed the 2024 release window, adding that his company has the hardware slated to arrive in the first quarter of that year.

Officially speaking, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa indicated during a 2022 earnings call that he believes the Switch is only halfway through its expected lifecycle. If this is indeed the case, Toto warns that fans may not see an updated Switch until 2027. In short, the future of the next Switch remains uncertain, but leaks suggest moves are being made to support it behind the scenes.

How long will it take for these behind-the-scenes moves to put a more powerful console in gamers’ hands? Something might be cooking, but this recipe will take a long, long time.

Sales

The Nintendo Switch celebrates its 5th anniversary this month with half a decade of successful earnings. The Switch is the ultimate union of handhelds and consoles, and as such, the system has generated huge profits for Nintendo. As the system turns five years old this month, we’re looking at some of the most important milestones the platform has reached in half a decade.

Over the past five years, the Switch has helped Nintendo generate nearly $60 billion in revenue. From March 2017 to December 2021, Nintendo made $59.8 billion in revenue. While these numbers include 3DS hardware and software sales, most of those earnings were from the Switch itself.

Most of that revenue was from hardware. Nintendo made more than $33 billion in hardware sales and more than $26 billion in software sales, which shows how important HW unit sales are to the company. By the beginning of 2022, there were more than 103 million consoles and 706 million games sold.