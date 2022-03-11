Overturned the veto on the distribution of sanitary pads to low-income women — Senado Notícias

The National Congress overturned, this Thursday (10), the vetoes to the law that creates the Program for the Protection and Promotion of Menstrual Health (Law 14,214). The veto was overturned by 64 votes to 1 in the Senate and by 425 votes to 25 in the Chamber of Deputies. One of the devices vetoed and now taken up in the law is the one that provides for the free distribution of sanitary napkins to low-income students and homeless people.

The overthrow of the veto involved months of mobilization by parliamentarians and also by society organizations, which classified the veto as an act against women. The bill that gave rise to the law (PL 4.968/2019), by deputy Marília Arraes (PT-PE), had been approved with the aim of combating menstrual precariousness, which means lack of access or lack of resources to purchase hygiene products and other items needed during menstruation.

In the veto of six parts of the project, President Jair Bolsonaro used as an argument the lack of forecast of funding sources and incompatibility with the autonomy of educational establishments. This week, on the eve of the veto vote, he signed a decree that provides for the protection of menstrual health and the free distribution of sanitary pads and other hygiene items.

For Senator Zenaide Maia (Pros-RN), who was rapporteur for the project in the Senate, parliamentarians cannot be deceived by the presidential decree, because the device does not make the fight against menstrual poverty a State policy. In addition, she pointed out that the decree reduces the number of women served by the initiative.

— We have to completely overturn the veto of menstrual poverty. Don’t be fooled by this decree story, this policy has to be the State. Of course, a law has much more power than a decree, which the president can overturn at any time. I do think it’s a lack of respect for Congress,” said the senator.

The author of the project, deputy Marília Arraes, classified the overthrow of the veto as a reparation for government violence against women. For her, the resumption of vetoed passages means a significant difference in the lives of girls and women, in a topic that has always been left out of discussions due to the lack of opportunity for women in spaces of power.

“We’re making amends for the years this matter was hidden away, kept there in a box. A reparation for the violence that so many girls and women went through when they saw this project vetoed and with all the most bizarre justifications in the world. The president spoke of all kinds of atrocity and, suddenly, he appears as if he was going to save the world with a decree, which, in addition to not being concrete, is not safe,” said the deputy.

Decree

During the vote, senator Eliziane Gama (Citizenship-MA), warned that the decree is a trap. She recalled that this type of device does not have the perpetuity of a law and can be easily undone. In addition, she pointed out an article in the decree that conditions the execution to budgetary and financial availability, which in the senator’s opinion, can be a means to justify the lack of regularity in the distribution.

— Newspaper, bread crumbs, cloth. These are some of the instruments that our teenagers in Brazil use as a pad during their menstrual period. These numbers are really worrying: on average, 26% of our teenagers, at some point during the school period, miss class precisely because of the lack of sanitary pads – recalled Eliziane, who classified the veto of the project as inhumane.

Government leader Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO) said that President Jair Bolsonaro has always sought an understanding with Congress and that he has acted with sensitivity to accept legislative proposals, regardless of authorship.

— When people, in certain moments of politics, use a tug of war, usually the tug of war breaks and the two fall each one to one side. Not this time, this time there was a union of all, understanding the moment the country is going through and understanding that a resumption is necessary. Therefore, the government is pleased to know that there has been this understanding and that we have moved forward together,” he said.

Also speaking for the government leadership, deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) said that President Jair Bolsonaro was misguided and therefore vetoed the text. She agreed that the project, contrary to the decree, ensures budget availability for public policy.

— We also understand that the overthrow of the veto guarantees something that the decree leaves a little vague, which is the guarantee of the budget. The law sets the budget and creates the obligation. I say that what happened was a unity, a unity of forces: the strength of parliament and the strength of the government, which understood that menstrual dignity is a big issue and that it needs to be treated with respect – he argued.

Devices taken back

With the congressional decision, the veto of the first article of the bill, which provided for “the free provision of feminine sanitary napkins and other basic menstrual health care”, was overturned. The third article is also resumed, which presented the list of beneficiaries, such as low-income students enrolled in public schools; women in street situations or extreme social vulnerability; women apprehended and prisoners, held in units of the penal system; and women hospitalized in units to comply with socio-educational measures.

Other provisions that were retaken determined that the expenses with the execution of the actions foreseen in the law would occur on account of the budgetary allocations made available by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) or by the National Penitentiary Fund, and the inclusion of sanitary pads in the basic baskets delivered to the scope of the National Food and Nutrition Security System (Sisan).