Pandemic, 2 years: Scientists discover ‘deltacron’, new variant with omicron and delta versions

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is monitoring the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus that combines genetic characteristics with two other versions of the virus: Omicron and Delta. The mixture of the two variants has been informally called Deltacron.

The first solid evidence of a recombinant Delta and Omicron virus was shared by the Pasteur Institute in France. They did the complete genetic sequencing of the virus for GISAID, an international database that centralizes the genetic sequences of all variants of the coronavirus.

The technical director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Maria Van Kerkhove, said that the entity is aware of this new variant, already identified in three European countries.

“We are aware that it is a combination of Delta and Ômicron variants. It has been detected in France, the Netherlands and Denmark. This was something to be expected given that there is an intense circulation of these variants”, he said during a WHO press conference.

According to her, in European countries, the Delta variant continued to circulate significantly when the Ômicron variant appeared, which may explain this recombination.

The epidemiologist considered that, so far, no greater severity of infection by the new variant has been identified, but that research and studies are still in progress.

Pandemic

On the persistence of the pandemic, the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom, once again said that it is far from over. “The pandemic is far from over. And she won’t end up anywhere until she ends up everywhere,” he warned.

In January of this year, after the exponential increase in contamination driven by the Ômicron variant, the WHO director had already said the same thing. He also recalled that this coming Friday (11th), it will be exactly two years since the Covid-19 epidemic was described as a global pandemic.

