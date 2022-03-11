Pandemic completes 2 years: is it possible to indicate when it will end? – 03/11/2022

On March 11, 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the new coronavirus pandemic. At the time, there were almost 122,000 cases of the disease — most of them in China. Today, two years later, there are more than 452 million cases in the world and 6 million deaths.

At this moment, while easing begins in Brazil, many people have doubts about the next steps. After all, will the pandemic end? Will we need new booster doses of the vaccine? Is it safe to release mandatory masks in open and closed places? Live well talked to experts to analyze key points. See below:

How to know if the pandemic is over?

Countries such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark have already implemented total flexibility in measures to combat covid-19. As much as a country – or even states, as in Brazil, for example – can end restrictive measures, the end of the pandemic officially happens by determination of the WHO.

“The World Health Organization has to issue this decree, it is it who determines whether it is a pandemic or not. of Tropical Medicine) from UFRN (Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte).

Does the pandemic end everywhere at once?

With the WHO’s determination, countries can choose whether or not to comply with the new classification of the disease, says Luz. This is because each territory will have its own covid-19 circulation numbers.

Among other indices, the WHO monitors the escalation or not of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus. While some may experience a drop in cases, others may be at the worst moment of the pandemic. Therefore, it is difficult to unify the scenarios.

In February, the UK announced the end of restrictive measures, including loosening protocols for foreigners. In the same period, New Zealand, one of the world references in the fight against the pandemic, saw the highest number of cases ever recorded in the country.

“We will have to wait to assess how much transmission of the disease has, the impact on all continents, to decree the end of the pandemic”, details infectologist Raquel Stucchi, infectologist at Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and member of SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

What changes if covid-19 is classified as endemic?

The classification of endemic means that the disease is present, but that the circulation of the virus does not cause as much impact on society, mortality and pressure on health systems. These are the cases of dengue and malaria, which are endemic in Brazil and Africa, respectively, for example.

This change, however, is gradual. “Speaking from a biological point of view in the context of a pandemic, the end does not happen in a sudden way. The reduction tends to be gradual in the number of new infections and until reaching a low plateau of endemic, controlled and expected level of new infections “, says researcher doctor Regis Rosa, from Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre (RS) and a member of the Covid Brasil Coalition.

Is there a risk that new variants will emerge?

Yes, the new coronavirus can still mutate and create variants. “As it is an RNA virus with a great capacity for mutation, there is always the possibility of new variants, it is a characteristic not only of the covid virus, but of others, such as hepatitis C and HIV”, says infectious disease specialist Kleber Luz, from UFRN.

Can new variants be more dangerous?

According to experts, the mutations of the new coronavirus are unpredictable. One expectation, explains infectologist Raquel Stucchi, is that future variants transmit the virus more, but without major impacts on severity and mortality. This is based on an evolutionary explanation, so that he himself continues to exist.

“With the new coronavirus we had many surprises. It’s always a concern, precisely because we don’t know if the new variant will be more or less transmissible, if the disease will be more or less serious, what impact it can have”, says Stucchi .

In addition, it is important to remember that new strains make room for people who have not yet been infected to get sick.

Will I need more doses of the vaccine?

Studies that evaluate the effectiveness time of vaccines are already carried out worldwide. experts consulted by Live well remember that the production of antibodies against the new coronavirus does not last forever. That is, it is likely that new doses will be necessary, but still no date set. In Brazil, immunosuppressed people (people with deficiencies in the immune system) already receive the second booster — or fourth dose.

“The immune response is not lasting. This concept in medicine means that it is for the rest of your life. If you have measles, it is almost impossible to have it again for the rest of your life, that is, protection against measles is lasting. The production of antibodies against covid is not, there is a need to make the booster doses”, comments Kleber Luz.

Will pharmaceutical companies and laboratories continue to work on improving current vaccines?

Today, the prospect is for new vaccines to be developed. The idea is that they have, mainly, longer protection time. Investment in research should indicate the period of immune response of the immunizers currently used, to detail the needs for booster doses, in addition to the best interval between them.

“The vaccines we have today were extremely important and made it possible to control the pandemic, the benefit they brought us is undeniable, but we know that they need an additional dose”, says Raquel Stucchi, from Unicamp.

There are also projects for exclusive vaccines against strains of covid-19, such as the ômicron. The Butantan Institute, for example, also performs tests of a unique immunizer against covid and flu.

Is there a risk in not wearing masks outdoors?

Brazilian capitals have relaxed their protocols on the use of masks. In São Paulo, the end of mandatory open spaces has been in effect since last Wednesday (9).

For experts, there is health security for flexibility, but attention to social distance is necessary and it is essential to put them on when entering closed places – such as on public transport, for example.

However, it is recommended that more vulnerable groups do not abandon the protection item, even outdoors. It is the case of:

Elderly;

Immunosuppressed;

People with comorbidities;

Who has not yet taken the third dose;

People who have not been vaccinated

Unvaccinated children.

Those who have contact with the profiles described above should also prioritize the use of a mask as a way to protect them.

Is it safe to go without a mask indoors?

The use of masks indoors is considered critical. The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro announced this week the end of mandatory indoors, based on guidance from the Scientific Committee.

In this case, infectious disease specialist Raquel Stucchi argues that it would be interesting to promote vaccination — especially for children — and wait for the end of winter, since that season normally favors an increase in respiratory infections.

“After that date, the period of evolution of the fall would be more sedimented, in addition to the time of year when transmission is more worrying having passed”, he explains. “The city of Rio de Janeiro is not an island, it has the characteristic of being a city that attracts both work and leisure, receiving thousands of people in very different vaccination situations.”

Which mask should I use?

At this time of the pandemic, with the escalation of flexibilities and the trend of more people without masks, it is necessary to seek good protection of masks. Therefore, infectologist Raquel Stucchi recommends the PFF2 mask as the best choice, especially in closed environments and with many people.

Second, it is possible to use a combination of a surgical mask and, on top, a cloth one.

Why didn’t Carnival’s agglomerations cause contamination peaks and deaths?

The trail left by Carnival crowds is still uncertain. That’s because, you have to wait another week, at least, to know whether or not they will change the number of cases of covid-19.

“The increase in the number of cases is usually not instantaneous after the holidays, it can take up to four weeks, a month and a half to notice an increase in the number of cases, because the first ones are usually not noticed immediately”, describes the report. infectious disease specialist Kleber Luz.

However, it is expected that they will not grow as in previous waves, mainly due to vaccination and the large number of people who became infected as soon as the ômicron variant arrived in Brazil.