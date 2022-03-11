Pandemic is far from over, WHO says again – 03/09/2022 – Balance and Health

“This pandemic is far from over,” warned the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Wednesday, almost two years after saying the word that stunned the entire world about the severity. of the health crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

In January of this year, amid the explosion of infections caused by the omicron variant, he had already made the warning about the continuity of the pandemic.

“This Friday (11), it will be two years since we said that the spread of Covid-19 in the world could be described as a pandemic”, said Ghebreyesus this Wednesday (9), in a press conference, still virtual, in Geneva.

The WHO chief did not fail to recall that six weeks earlier, “when only 100 cases were reported outside China and no deaths”, he had declared the highest level of health alert at the WHO – a public health emergency of international concern.

This classification, however, did not achieve its immediate effects. Instead, the organization was later criticized for taking too long to act against the impending disaster.

“Two years later, more than 6 million people died,” said Ghebreyesus.

Although the WHO has indicated for some time that the number of infections and deaths is decreasing, “this pandemic is far from over and will not end anywhere if we do not get it everywhere”, emphasized the highest representative of the institution.

The WHO has seen very strong growth in the Western Pacific region, although globally the number of new infections and deaths has fallen by 5% and 8%, respectively, according to the epidemiological report, published weekly.

“The virus continues to evolve and we continue to face major obstacles to getting vaccines, tests and treatments wherever they are needed,” said Ghebreyesus.

The WHO is concerned that several countries have drastically reduced their tests used to detect new variants.

“This prevents us from seeing where the virus is, how it spreads and how it evolves,” said Ghebreyesus.

It is worth remembering that the testing strategy in South Africa allowed the omicron strain to be identified quickly in late November 2021.