‘Panic’ made sexist comments about Ukrainian women in 2014; Look







Emílio Surita, presenter of the program ‘Pânico’ Photo: Instagram/@programapanico/Estadão

In the wake of repercussions involving the sexist speeches of state deputy Arthur do Val (without a party-SP), an excerpt from the program Panic 2014, from the radio Young panwas also recovered due to offensive comments against the Ukrainians.

On the occasion, the presenter of the program, Emílio Surita, received chef Henrique Fogaça, who became known for the program MasterChefgives band. The juror was talking about the social actions of his motorcycle club when Surita made a bad joke by saying that she had an NGO to help young orphans in Ukraine. At the time, the eastern European country already had conflicts with Russia in the context of the annexation of Crimea.

“It’s called ‘Dick Without Borders,'” Surita said. “It’s an NGO where we help these poor girls, all of them orphans,” she added.

Afterwards, Fogaça then asks if Ukrainian girls are “beautiful”, to which the presenter replies: “They are needy girls. Do you know what a war is? You’re an orphan at 18 and you don’t have anyone to pay attention to”, added.

Everyone in the studio starts to laugh and, when asked, Surita says that the NGO is closed and only accepts men.

Watch: