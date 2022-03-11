Patient who received modified pig heart transplant dies

David Bennett Sr, 57, the first patient in the world to receive a genetically modified heart transplant with the organ from a pig, died last Tuesday (8).

According to The New York Times, there is still no information on whether the man’s body rejected the new organ. “There was no obvious cause identified at the time of his death,” said a spokesperson for the University of Maryland Medical Center, where the patient was hospitalized.

In a statement, the medical team involved in the transplant paid tribute to Bennett and said they would investigate what happened to the man. “He proved to be a brave and noble patient, who fought to the end. Mr. Bennett was known to millions of people around the world for his courage and strong will to live,” said Bartley Griffith, surgeon responsible for the transplant.

pork heart transplant

Doctors at the University of Maryland School of Medicine were able to successfully transplant a genetically modified pig heart into Bennett as part of an experimental procedure on Jan.

With this, they demonstrated that a genetically modified animal organ can function inside the human body and without immediate rejection. After three days of the procedure, Bennett remained alive and because of that the case was publicized.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the procedure out of compassion, as Bennett was ineligible for a traditional heart transplant and there were no other options. “It was either die or have this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a long shot, but it’s my last choice,” the patient said in a statement at the time of the procedure.

