Pitaya: synonymous with flavor and health benefits

THE pitaya, also known as dragon fruit, has been drawing attention for its appearance, exotic and refreshing taste. It originates in Central America and has a pink color that stands out among other fruits. So today, March 11, Casa & Agro do Tecnonotícias will tell you more about this delicious fruit. Come on?

THE pitaya It is a fruit with intense colors, always with a very strong pink rind. Inside, it can be white, dark pink or yellow in color. It has dry skin and juicy, sweet and nutritious pulp. In addition, she It also has many health benefits and, therefore, this fruit is being widely used in diets. Shall we know more?

Discover the benefits of pitaya

This fruit is rich in nutrients such as iron, phosphorus, calcium, fiber and vitamins C, B1, B2, B3. Therefore, it favors weight loss, as it has few calories and carbohydrates and gives a feeling of satiety. Due to its vitamins, it also boosts the immune system, prevents cancer, diabetes, anemia and arthritis, as well as premature aging.

Pitaya helps to strengthen bones and teeth as it is a source of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. In addition, it improves digestion, prevents constipation and regulates blood sugar levels, helping to lower cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease. With so many benefits, now you just need to know how to consume this fruit, right?

Learn how to make a delicious mousse from this fruit

Pitaya is a delicious fruit and can be consumed pure, in salads or in sweets like the mouse. Preparing this dessert is very easy and quick and takes about 15 minutes. You will need 2 units of the fruit, 100 grams of condensed milk, 2 tablespoons of unflavored powdered gelatin and 100 grams of whey-free cream.

First you must hydrate the gelatin as directed by the manufacturer. Then, place the cream, the fruit pulp, the condensed milk and the already hydrated gelatin in a mixer, until smooth. Transfer the mousse to a container and place in the fridge until firm. Okay, now you can use your mouse. To decorate, you can still put pieces of pitaya or red fruit on top. Very easy, isn’t it?

