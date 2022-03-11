planes can be confiscated in Russia; understand the reason

Hundreds of Airbus and Boeing planes are at risk of being confiscated by airlines from the Russia. This possibility is associated with the fact that previously signed contracts fell into limbo due to sanctions applied against the Russian government and entities.

These sanctions, in turn, are a reflection of the war provoked by the Russia against Ukraine more than a week ago. According to a survey carried out by the financing and leasing company, Valkyrie BTO Aviation, there are about 500 aircraft leased by Russian airlines.

Aircraft are jets that, in total, are worth $10.3 billion according to calculations by aviation industry consultancy Ishka. Initially, aircraft leased to Russia can be taken back by leasing companies until March 28, as established by the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia.

So far, information is that only 20 planes have been recovered. Russian state-owned Aeroflot and other airlines in Russia have already managed to take back most of the aircraft. The government itself has instructed airlines to suspend flights abroad and fly the jets back to Russia.

“The biggest fear of companies [de leasing] is that their aircraft are gone forever,” said Nomadic Aviation Group managing director Steve Giordano, one of the very few companies that specializes in aircraft ownership and reintegration.

Russia’s attitude in response to economic sanctions applied by Western countries and companies came as a surprise to the entire leasing industry. That’s because Putin’s decision disrespects all international convention treaties that have been in force for decades.

These treaties were implemented for the purpose of assuring leasing companies the right to cross borders to requisition aircraft from defaulting customers. At the time, this guarantee sparked the eyes of several investors, as they saw aircraft leasing as a safe bet.

What did you think? Follow @fdrnoticias on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here