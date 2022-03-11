player ends game in less than 1 hour

Elden Ring, like FromSoftware games, is renowned for its challenging experience. However, player “LilAggy” was inspired by a video made by Chinese and decided to finish the RPG in just 59 minutes and 38 seconds.

The “speedrun” made by the streamer was timed, but obviously the gameplay was not as “clean” as it should be. He utilized glitches and shortcuts discovered in his gameplay to take advantage and reach the impressive mark. Take care with heavy spoilers on video:

“LilAggy” chose the Samurai class, skipped several scenes from the intro, and closed the game a few times to avoid crowding enemies in her quest. He just forged a piece of equipment called the Frost Piston in Liurnia after getting the right number of War Ashes and faced few bosses.

This time could have been much shorter if the necessary glitches had been activated correctly and if enemies had not detected it at certain times. Even so, in the end he became the Elden Lord.

