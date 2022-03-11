PlayStation would have a routine with sexist practices, ex-employees point out | Games

Sony Playstation was again accused of having a toxic work environment for women. The story was released on Wednesday (9) by the portal axios, which brings the reports of eight more women about their work experiences at the company. The statements joined the lawsuit filed in November 2021 by Emma Majo, a former security analyst at the company.

Among the reports released are comments about gender discrimination and alleged discrimination against pregnant women. It was also reported that the situation led to 11 women resigning from a single office over a period of four months. O TechTudo contacted PlayStation’s advice to ask for a position, but has not yet received a response.

Emma Majo filed the lawsuit in November 2021 talking about pay gaps between men and women, wrongful terminations and other cases of gender discrimination. The company’s former security analyst has been trying to bring together other employees who have suffered discrimination at work, and that includes the eight women who also filed the complaint. It is worth remembering that Sony tried to dismiss the case in 2021, citing a lack of details that would serve as evidence.

Another name that has been reporting other cases regarding Sony is Marie Harrington, a former director who left the company in 2019. She commented that men in the workplace ranked women based on appearance, made jokes considered “disgusting” about women, visited strip clubs at lunchtime and shared pornography among themselves.

Harrington even remembered the case of an engineer who asked her not to wear a skirt at work, as, according to him, it distracted him. In one of the reports, the former director also points out that, when asking for a separate room to breastfeed her newborn children, she was directed to a pantry with a broken lock. Without the ideal conditions, Harrington claimed to have stopped breastfeeding the children sooner than expected, given the situation.

Sony Playstation isn’t the first video game company to be sued over a toxic work environment for women. In 2021, Blizzard was sued for sexual harassment and gender discrimination cases within the company. The situation generated a huge controversy and also led to several dismissals. Because of this, even an Overwatch character had to have his name changed.