Purple Onion; check it out now and see how it can contribute to health

This Thursday, March 10, you will learn more than 20 benefits of red onion. Also, check out its nutritional properties. So see all this and more here at Techno News.

However, there are 3 most consumed onions in the country that we usually see in the markets, they are: yellow, white and purple. Therefore, today our focus is the red onion.

Red onion is often used in cooking as a seasoning. However, what little people know is about its medicinal properties. Therefore, here in this article we are going to cite more than twenty of them.

What are the properties of red onion?

This onion is rich in vitamin C, B6, B1 and K. In addition, it has biotin, composed of sulfur, chromium, calcium, folic acid and fiber. In this way, it contributes positively to our health.

Discover the benefits of red onion

  1. Contributes to heart health;
  2. Contains anti-inflammatory properties;
  3. It is antibacterial;
  4. Lowers cholesterol;
  5. Prevents atherosclerosis;
  6. Reduces arthritis pain;
  7. Removes acne and blemishes on the skin;
  8. Cure menstrual disorder;
  9. Prevents hair loss;
  10. Can prevent HIV infection;
  11. It has analgesic properties;
  12. Prevention of gastric ulcers;
  13. Helps fight morphine addiction;
  14. Relieves toothache;
  15. Improves brain function;
  16. Lowers blood pressure;
  17. Increases libido;
  18. Strengthens connective tissue;
  19. Treats asthma;
  20. Fights bacterial infections;
  21. Cures fever and cold;
  22. Strengthens the bones;
  23. Helps in weight loss;
  24. Helps in hair growth.
Discover more than 20 benefits of red onion / Reproduction: Pixabay
However, see contraindications

As with everything in life, if you consume in excess, you can have some reactions. So, look at some: body odor, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, heartburn and flatulence.

If you are taking anticoagulants or blood thinners such as warfarin, consult your doctor before consuming this onion.

Consumption suggestion for red onion

However, most of the time the red onion is used as a seasoning in numerous gastronomic dishes. However, you can still use it in preserves, syrup or teas. In addition, you can make the so-called “Onion water” to bathe your hair.

