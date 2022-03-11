Putin announces measures to react to Western sanctions during war

posted on 03/10/2022 21:28 / updated on 03/10/2022 21:33



(credit: AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised demonstration on Thursday (10/3), announced measures in reaction to sanctions by Western powers on his country. Among the strategies adopted are the permission for the nationalization of Western companies and the ban on the export of various Russian products.

In a decree signed shortly before the broadcast, the Russian government restricts the export and import of products and raw materials until the end of 2022.

“The list includes technology, telecommunications, medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, electrical equipment — more than 200 items in total, including railcars and locomotives, containers, turbines, metal and stone processing machinery, monitors, projectors, consoles and panels. “, the Russian presidential office said in the statement.

Putin said Western sanctions were illegitimate and that Russia would calmly resolve problems arising from them. Despite this, he did not deny the impacts that the sanctions have on the economy, but argues that it is a temporary thing.

“At these times, the demand for certain goods always increases, but we have no doubt that we will solve all these problems by working calmly”, he says.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Putin said there was no alternative and that the country cannot accept compromising its sovereignty for some kind of short-term economic benefit.

“These sanctions would have been imposed anyway. There are some issues, problems and difficulties, but in the past we have overcome them and we will overcome them now. In the end, all this will lead to an increase in our independence, self-reliance and our sovereignty”, defends the president.