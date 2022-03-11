Putin authorizes Middle East mercenaries to support Ukraine

Putin suggested that Western weapons that were captured by the Russian army be handed over to forces in Donbass – Photo: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, authorized this Friday (11) that 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East be allocated to separatists in the Donbass region, to fight Ukraine in the military invasion that began on February 24.

“If there are people who, willingly, not for money, want to come and help those who live in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone,” Putin said.

This action allows Russia to use mercenaries, trained in combat such as the conflicts in Syria, without risking losing more Russian troops.

According to Reuters, during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said there are 16,000 “volunteers” in the Middle East ready to fight with Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Russia. Ukraine.

“They want to participate in what they see as a liberation movement,” said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Also during the security council meeting, Putin and Shoigu suggested that Western weapons that were captured by the Russian army be handed over to forces in Donbass.

“As for the delivery of weapons, especially those of western manufacture that have fallen into the hands of the Russian army, of course I support the possibility of handing them over to the military units of the people’s republics of Lugansk and Donetsk,” said the president.

Shoigu also proposed that the Javelin and Stinger missiles, manufactured in the West and captured by the Russian army in Ukraine, be handed over to Donbass forces.

Earlier this week, the US (United States) government warned that there were signs that Russia was trying to recruit Syrians to fight in Ukraine. As reported by the Pentagon, a senior defense official said it was unclear how many Syrians Vladimir Putin was trying to recruit. At the time, there was no evidence that Syrian fighters had reached Ukraine.