Putin Didn’t Invade Earlier Because Trump Did His Work For Him, Says Former Adviser

Former national security adviser John Bolton commented on Putin’s relationship with former President Trump – Photo: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton – who served as national security adviser – declared this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin, did not invade Ukraine because “Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him”then he would have chosen not to invade.

According to Yahoo News, Bolton pointed to Trump’s outspoken criticism of the North Atlantic Treaty (NATO) organization, the military and diplomatic alliance established after World War II.

During the former president’s 2018 term – he privately discussed the United States’ withdrawal from the Alliance – raising concerns among national security officials, Bolton thought that perhaps in the second term Trump would fulfill his desire to leave NATO, easing the desire. of Putin.

“I think one of the reasons Putin didn’t move during Trump’s tenure was that he saw the president’s hostility to NATO. It was widely reported in the American media,” Bolton said. “And to Putin’s mind, it’s a binary proposition: a weaker NATO is a stronger Russia.”

The former aide served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 – when the former US president fired him after differences of opinion. Upon leaving the administration, he criticized him in his 2020 memoir and detailed several explosive allegations about Trump, including that he wanted to “give personal favors to dictators he liked.”