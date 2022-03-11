Putin says Russia will use volunteer Middle East fighters against Ukraine

By Guy Faulconbridge

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday gave the green light for up to 16,000 Middle Eastern volunteers to be sent alongside Russian-backed rebels to fight in Ukraine, bolstering an invasion the West says is under way. losing strength.

The move, just over two weeks since Putin ordered the invasion, allows Russia to deploy mercenaries who have operated in conflicts such as the one in Syria without risking further Russian military casualties.

At a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, the country’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said there were 16,000 volunteers in the Middle East who were ready to come and fight alongside Russian-backed forces in the breakaway Donbass region of eastern Russia. Ukraine.

“If you see that there are these people who want out of their own volition, not for money, to come and help the people who live in Donbass, then we need to give them what they want and help them get to the conflict zone,” he said. Putin.

Shoigu also proposed that the Western-made Javelin and Stinger missiles that were captured by the Russian Army in Ukraine be handed over to the Donbass forces, along with other weaponry such as portable air defense systems, known as MANPADS, and anti-aircraft rocket complexes. tank.

“As for the delivery of weapons, especially those of western manufacture that fell into the hands of the Russian army – of course I support the possibility of handing them over to the military units of the People’s Republics of Lugansk and Donetsk,” Putin said.

“Please do this,” he said to Shoigu. The conversation was shown on Russian state television.

Putin says Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine is essential to ensure Russia’s security after the United States expanded Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to its borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kiev .

Ukraine says it is fighting for its existence while the United States and its European and Asian allies have condemned the Russian invasion. China has called for calm.

Shoigu said the operation would be planned before seeking Putin’s approval for using Middle Eastern fighters.

US intelligence chiefs told lawmakers on Thursday that Russia had been taken aback by the strength of the Ukrainian resistance, which had deprived the Kremlin of a quick victory that they believed would have prevented the United States and NATO from provide significant military assistance.

This was causing concern in Beijing, said Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns.

“I think the Chinese leadership, in particular President Xi (Jinping), is uneasy,” Burns said. “From what he saw, partly because his own intelligence didn’t seem to have told him what was going to happen.”

Shoigu said Western weapons were flowing into Ukraine in an “absolutely uncontrolled” fashion and that the Russian military planned to strengthen its western border after what he said was a buildup of Western military units on Russia’s border.







