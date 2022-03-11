Putin seeks to take control of companies that have left Russia

President said the Kremlin is looking for legal ways to take charge of business operations

Andrey Gorshkov / SPUTNIK / AFP – 03/03/2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to control companies that left the country after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine



the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Thursday, 10, that the country is looking for legal means to take control of companies that have interrupted their activities in Russian territory. According to the Chief Executive, “it is necessary to act decisively in relation to foreign companies that are interrupting their operations.” The Kremlin leader also stressed that “there are sufficient legal and market instruments” and therefore “there is no need for any arbitrary actions”. “In no way should we allow any damage to Russian local suppliers,” he stressed.

This week, the secretary of the General Council of the United Russia party, which counts Putin among its members, Turchak Andrey Anatolievich, published a note and defended the ‘nationalization‘ of companies that leave the country to “preserve jobs and not allow our economy and our productive potential to be destroyed.” The group has an absolute majority in both legislative houses of the Russian Parliament, but the proposal has not yet been presented in either house.