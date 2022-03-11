Putin Sees “Certain Positive Changes” in Ukraine Negotiations, But Doesn’t Give Details

(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there had been some progress in Moscow’s negotiations with Ukraine, but did not provide details.

“There are certain positive changes, negotiators on our side tell me,” Putin told a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, adding that talks continued “practically every day.”

Putin did not elaborate, but said in the televised comments that he would go into more detail with Lukashenko.

This morning, it was also reported that Russian forces attacking Kiev were regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital, as satellite images showed, and Britain said on Friday that Moscow could be planning an attack on the city within days.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of attacking a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian city of Izyum in what the regional governor called “a brutal attack on civilians”. Emergency services said no one was hurt as the patients were already sheltering in the basement.

There were no immediate comments from Moscow.

Russia has been attacking Ukrainian cities while its main strike force north of Kiev has been stalled on roads since the early days of the invasion, having failed in what Western countries say is an initial plan for a blitzkrieg on the capital.

Images released by the private US satellite company Maxar showed armored units maneuvering in and near towns near an airport in Hostomel, on the northwest outskirts of Kiev, the site of intense fighting since Russia landed paratroopers there in the early hours of the war. .

Other elements were repositioned near the small settlement of Lubyanka to the north, with mortars towed into firing positions, Maxar said.

“Russia is likely looking to redefine and reposition its forces for renewed offensive activity in the coming days,” the UK Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update. “This will likely include operations against the capital Kiev.”

According to the British update, Russian ground forces were still making only limited progress, hampered by persistent logistical problems and Ukrainian resistance.

Ukraine said Russian forces were regrouping after suffering heavy losses. In its nightly statement on the battlefield situation, the Ukrainian General Staff also claimed that it had pushed Russian forces back into “unfavorable positions” in the Polyskiy district, an area that lies close to the Belarus border and at the rear of the main Russian column towards Kiev.

Oleh Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said 330 people were in the psychiatric hospital when he was hit: “This is a war crime against civilians, genocide against the Ukrainian nation,” he wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The reported attack came less than two days after Russia bombed a maternity hospital in the southern port city of Mariupol, an attack Washington called a war crime. Ukraine said pregnant women were among those injured there; Russia declared the hospital no longer functioning and occupied by Ukrainian fighters when it was hit.

For the seventh day in a row, Russia has announced ceasefire plans to allow civilians to leave Mariupol, the site of Ukraine’s worst humanitarian emergency, with hundreds of thousands of people besieged without food, water, heat or power.

Ukraine has said it will once again attempt a withdrawal from the city: “We hope it works today,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

All previous attempts to reach Mariupol have failed with both sides accusing each other of not respecting the ceasefire.

(with Reuters)

