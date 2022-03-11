Putin urges army to make it easier for volunteers

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered his army to facilitate the deployment of “volunteer” fighters, including Syrians, to Ukraine.

According to the president, the measure would be a response to the arrival in the neighboring country of “mercenaries” from Western countries.

“If you see people who want to go voluntarily, and not for money, to help people living in Donbass (eastern Ukraine), you have to approach them and make it easier for them to get to the combat zone,” he said. Putin, responding to a proposal from his Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

According to the president, this is justified, because “the western partners of the Ukrainian regime do not even hide” and openly gather “mercenaries from all over the world to send them to Ukraine”.

Ukraine announced the creation of a legion of foreign volunteers integrated into its Armed Forces to fight the Russian military on its territory.

For years, Russia has been accused of resorting to private paramilitaries, such as those of the nebulous Wagner group, and deploying them in conflict territories such as Syria, the Central African Republic, or Mali.

The Russian government is also accused of forming the pro-Moscow armed separatist rebellion in Ukrainian Donbass in 2014 in this way.

Minister Shoigu “said, above all, that most of those who want and ask (to go to fight) are citizens of Middle Eastern countries, they are Syrians”, specified Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

Russia has provided considerable military support to the Syrian government since autumn 2015, backing its forces against rebels and jihadists, “de facto” saving the power of Bashar al-Assad, who now controls most of the territory.

“If the Western world is so enthusiastic about the idea of ​​diverse and varied mercenaries coming, then on our side we also have volunteers who want to participate,” Peskov said, adding that it was not about sending Russian volunteer fighters into the field.

Arming eastern separatist forces

Putin also told Minister Sergei Shoigu that he supported his idea of ​​supplying eastern separatist forces with weapons seized from Ukraine, “especially Western-made weapons”.

In addition, the president asked his defense minister to propose military deployments on Russia’s western border, in response to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) movement in Eastern Europe.

“Regarding the strengthening of our western borders, due to the actions taken by NATO countries […], this needs to be studied. I ask you to prepare a report for me,” Putin told Minister Shoigu during a televised meeting of his Security Council.

NATO countries have mobilized thousands of troops in Central and Eastern Europe in reaction to Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine, while Russia is demanding the exact opposite: the withdrawal of the Transatlantic Alliance.

Among NATO member states, Poland and three Baltic states share a border with Russia. Ukraine, in turn, borders other Member States: Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

One of the Russian justifications for the offensive in Ukraine is the fear that this country will join the Atlantic Alliance, whose successive expansions were perceived by Moscow as an existential threat.