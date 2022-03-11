Putin will suffer strategic defeat in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he is “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will suffer strategic defeat in his plans in Ukraine. In a press conference with his British counterpart, Liss Truss, the American said that the Russian attempt to take Ukraine quickly militarily failedand that other means such as a change of government or a permanent military occupation would not work for Moscow’s ambitions either.

According to Blinken, the US and UK are united in their intention to increase the cost to Russia of the invasion. Asked about Kiev’s calls for the establishment of a no-fly zone in Ukraine, he said the move would lead to a confrontation between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Russia, “which would expand the number of deaths and prolong the conflict.” “. Truss agreed with the view, and tightened restrictions on the Russian economy, saying the purpose of the sanctions is to stop funding the country, especially the military-industrial complex.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

On Poland’s offer to hand over its MiG-29 fighter jets to the US so they can be sent to war via a military base in Germany, Blinken said the “decision to transfer any equipment to Ukraine should be up to each country.” According to him, as stated by the Pentagon, “Poland’s proposal shows the complexity of the issue, and raises concerns for NATO”.

Asked about the relationship with Venezuela, he said the US has a number of interests in the country, including democracy, American detention and maintaining a global energy supply. “We use diplomacy to pursue our interests, just like in other countries,” he said.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags