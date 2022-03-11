Realme 9i is BRL 600 cheaper for a limited time

After entering into a partnership with Amazon, the manufacturer Realme is selling its “Realme 9i” smartphone with a R$ 600 discount. The promotional price is part of the celebration of “Consumer Day”.

The announcement is that between March 14th and 16th, the value of the device will drop from R$ 2,299 to R$ 1,699, and can be purchased directly on the Amazon website (clicking here). But, it seems, the promotional period was brought forward: at the time of writing this article, the product was already being sold at the promotional price (print below).

What the Realme 9i delivers

The Realme 9i is the brand’s latest release and the first device to arrive in Brazil with the latest 6-nanometer Snapdragon 680 processor. The company claims that the device has a 20% improvement in CPU performance and a 17% improvement in GPU performance when compared to the previous generation model. It has 128 GB of internal storage, 6 GB of RAM (expandable up to 5 GB) and a 90 Hz display.

The mid-range device has a 5000 mAh battery and has ultra-fast charging technology through a 33 W charger (included in the box). Realme promises that, with 5% battery, the device can be on standby for more than 49 hours, when activated in energy saving mode.

In the photo part, the device has a triple camera, with the main sensor having 50 megapixels and including artificial intelligence features. Realme 9i runs UI 2.0 system, based on Android 11.

In addition to the Realme 9i, you can also check out other offers from the manufacturer on the Amazon website (available here).

It is worth noting that, as this is a promotional offer, product availability and prices may vary depending on the number of devices in stock. The manufacturer also points out that the discount on the Realme 9i is only valid for a limited number of units.