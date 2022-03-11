Russia announces departure from Council of Europe, human rights organization – News

Russia announced on Thursday (10) its withdrawal from the Council of Europe, a human rights organization based in Strasbourg, France.

Moscow had already been suspended from the entity since February 25 due to the invasion of Ukraine. “The course of events has become irreversible, and Russia has no intention of putting up with the subversive actions of the West,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by state news agency Tass.





According to the chancellor, the departure from the Council of Europe is due to the “hostile behavior” of European countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) towards Moscow.

“The members of the European Union and NATO are abusing their absolute majority in the Council of Europe’s committee of ministers. Russia will not take part in the attempt by NATO and the EU to transform the oldest European organization into yet another place of exaltation of the Western supremacy and narcissism,” added Lavrov.

The Council of Europe was founded in 1949 and now has 46 member states, not counting Russia. Its objective is to defend human rights and democracy in the old continent, and it even houses a legal arm, the European Court of Human Rights.









