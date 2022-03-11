Russia bans export of 200 items until end of 2022

The decision was taken after US President Joe Biden announced the suspension of imports of Russian oil.

Alexey NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / AFP Putin takes steps to defend Russia from Western sanctions



THE Russia announced this Thursday, 10th, which products will be banned from being exported until the end of 2022. In all, 200 items are present on the list, some of them are: equipment in the areas of telecommunications, medical, automotive, electrical , agriculture and technology and forestry products such as timber. The restriction on trade in raw materials had already been announced by Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, the 8th, after the American president, Joe Biden, suspend the import of Russian oil. “This is the logical response to the measures imposed against Russia. They aim to interrupt fundamental sectors of the economy”, said the minister of economy. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said other sanctions could be adopted in relation to Western bans, one of which is the possibility of suspending gas supplies to Europe.