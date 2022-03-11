Russia changes stance on Ukraine hospital attack – News

THE Russia changed its stance on the bombing of a children’s hospital and maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Thursday, with a mix of statements that ranged between aggressive denials and a request to establish clear facts.

the president of UkraineVolodmyr Zelensky accused Russia on Wednesday of genocide after officials said a Russian aircraft bombed the hospital, leaving patients amid the rubble, despite a ceasefire agreement for people to flee the city. besieged.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters after a request for comment: “Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets.”

On Thursday, he said the Kremlin would investigate the incident.

“We’re definitely going to ask our military, because you and I don’t have clear information about what happened there,” Peskov told reporters. “And it’s very likely that the military will provide some information.”





Other Russian officials took a more aggressive line, calling the hospital attack fake news.

“This is information terrorism,” said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the stricken facility was a former maternity hospital that had been taken over by Ukrainian troops.

“This is how fake news is born,” he said, adding that Russia warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were shooting.





Copyright © Thomson Reuters.