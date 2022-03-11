Russia gives ultimatum and threatens to take control of multinationals that have left the country

MOSCOW — The government of Russia threatens to take control and nationalize multinationals that are leaving the country in response to international sanctions because of the invasion of Ukraine.

In the first response to the flight of multinationals, like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s and Starbucksthe Ministry of Economy outlined new policies to take temporary control of companies that have more than 25% foreign ownership.

Owners would have five days to resume activity or resort to other options, such as selling their stake.

Under the proposals, a Moscow court would consider requests from board members and others to bring in “external managers”.

The court could then freeze shares in foreign companies as part of an effort to preserve property and employees.

External management could include state development bank VEB.RF, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economy.

The impact of sanctions on Russia

“The Russian government is already working on measures that include bankruptcy and nationalization of ownership” of foreign companies forced out of the country, former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev said in a statement posted Thursday on social media website VKontakte.

The Economy Ministry further said the measures would apply to companies whose management, including shareholders, effectively ended control of the activity in violation of Russian laws. Companies whose management has left Russia or transferred assets as of February 24 may also be subject to the new rules.

Also according to the ministry, companies that undergo foreign acquisitions can be repackaged and sold at auction after three months. The new owners would have to preserve two-thirds of the jobs and keep businesses running in Russia for a year. The measures, however, have not yet been approved.

List of companies grows

The list of global brands leaving Russia is growing by the day as some of the world’s biggest corporations, from energy to consumer goods and electronics, suspend operations in the country.

While sanctions and capital controls are making it difficult to do business, companies are also concerned about a possible backlash if they remain in the country and are seen as supportive of the president’s invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin.

The Economy Ministry suggested that its measures would be more geared towards asset auctioning than nationalization.

“The project aims to encourage organizations under foreign control not to abandon their activities on the territory of the Russian Federation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Citigroup, which has about $9.8 billion in Russian-linked loans, assets and other exposures, has seen efforts to sell its local consumer banking unit stall. The bank’s commodities trading desk was also one of the few to continue financing existing deals involving natural gas coming from Russia.

Russia has vowed to retaliate against sanctions imposed by the US and other countries, but its response has so far been limited. As part of measures taken to curb capital flight, the authorities have imposed a temporary ban on certain foreign exchange transactions and payments to non-residents of nations that have adhered to international penalties.

Putin also issued an order earlier this week saying Russia would restrict trade in some goods and raw materials in response to sanctions, and that details would follow on which products would be affected.

Any move to take over foreign companies risks an even greater impasse. The press secretary of White House, Jen Psakisaid on Wednesday that “measures would be taken” if Russia confiscated private assets in companies that plan to pull back and exit the country.

‘Mutually negative consequences’

‘Tit for an eye’ measures that could include the possible confiscation of Russian assets abroad would have “mutually negative consequences”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

Peskov added that Russia must remain an attractive destination for investors from countries that are not waging an “economic war” against it.

This week, Bloomberg News announced that the China is already talking to its state-owned companies about any potential investment opportunities in Russian companies or assets.

For Russia, the exodus of foreign companies threatens further disruptions to the supply of imported goods in an economy already suffering one of its biggest inflationary shocks in decades. Nearly 3 million Russians who work for companies based abroad or domestic companies in joint ventures with multinationals are also at risk of losing their jobs. / W.Post And AP