Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow was looking for legally viable ways to seize the assets of foreign companies that stopped operating in the country after the invasion of Ukraine.







Russia threatens to take control of companies that have left the country Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“It is necessary to act decisively towards foreign companies that are disrupting their operations in Russia,” said the Russian leader.

According to Putin, “there are sufficient legal and market instruments for this” and therefore “there is no need for any arbitrary actions”, because “legal solutions to these issues” will be found.

Putin plans to act “decisively” against anyone considering stopping their activities in the country. “In no way should we allow any damage to Russian local suppliers,” he added.

The statements came shortly after the Ministry of Economy presented a new policy to be able to confiscate the assets of companies that have more than 25% foreign participation.

According to Andrei Turchak, secretary of the general council of Russia’s ruling party, the legend “proposes the nationalization of the production plants of companies that announce their departure and the closure of production in Russia during the special operation in Ukraine”.

The list of companies ending their activities in Russia, or announcing some kind of blockade, grows daily. Among them are Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Burger King, Boeing, Airbus, Toyota, Renault, Heineken, Shell, ENI, among others.

Today, the Walt Disney Corporation also said it will discontinue all business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line cruise services, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and cable channels. .

“Given the relentless attack on Ukraine and the escalation of the humanitarian crisis, we are taking steps to pause all other business in Russia,” the media and entertainment company said.