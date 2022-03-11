Russia uses Belarus as launching point for many air operations in Ukraine, says NATO

Russia has been using Belarus as a springboard for many of its air operations in Ukraine, according to information gathered by NATO surveillance planes flying over the Polish-Ukrainian border.

CNN accompanied NATO’s 2 Squadron on one of these surveillance missions on Thursday. Two hours after takeoff at 8 a.m., radar aboard NATO’s AWACS picked up about a dozen Russian-made planes in Belarus, north of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, NATO tactical director Denis Guillaume told CNN.

Hours later, at least nine Russian-made planes were seen entering Ukrainian airspace from Belarus, appearing to be heading towards Kiev, the radar showed.

The “vast majority” of Russian-made fighter jets that NATO forces have seen enter Ukrainian airspace since the start of the Russian invasion originated in Belarus., the NATO mission’s technical director told CNN aboard Thursday’s flight. On a particularly “active” day last week, NATO forces saw about 20 Russian jets coming from Belarus to Kiev, he said. Military aircraft taking off from Belarus and entering Ukrainian airspace supported Russian military operations in Ukraine, NATO airmen told CNN.

Among the main questions hanging over the war is whether Belarusian forces directly entered the conflict to support Russia. But NATO troops said they couldn’t answer that — Belarus and Russia both use the same Soviet-era MiG-29s, they said, so it’s hard to say in real time who is actually operating them. Ukrainian pilots also use MiG-29s, they noted, so it is unclear how Ukrainian airspace has become contested.

Still, some signs are obvious, they say. For example, the jets flying to Ukraine from Russia’s ally Belarus are clearly not Ukrainian.

The fleet of 14 AWACS planes together carry out nearly two dozen sorties a week, spying over 400 kilometers east to ensure that no hostile aircraft make their way into NATO airspace.

The missions are routine but have become particularly “intense” since Russia invaded Ukraine, one of the co-pilots told CNN. NATO has stepped up its defense of eastern flank members in recent weeks, and Thursday’s surveillance flight was particularly long, requiring an airborne refueling.

As the AWACS carried out its mission on Thursday, a Russian spy plane flew over Belarus doing a similar surveillance in the opposite direction, pointed the aviators. This became typical, as did spotting Russian fighter jets – mainly MiG-29s – performing defensive exercises nearby.

The Russians also began trying to block the NATO plane’s radar, an irritating but inevitable occurrence given the visibility of the giant spy plane.

“It’s no secret that we’re here and we don’t want it to be a secret,” said NATO’s technical director.

One question the airmen decidedly refused to answer was whether the intelligence they collect, which is ostensibly only used by members of the NATO alliance, is being supplied to Kiev.

“I cannot answer that question,” said Guillaume firmly.

“The only thing I can say now is that we, as NATO allies, are sharing the data with NATO countries,” echoed the NATO technical director.

What NATO member countries do with that intelligence, however, is up to them, suggested the NATO technical director.

The caution reflects NATO’s tense stance as the war drags on: as an organization, it continues to stress that it is not an active actor in the conflict and that it is not providing direct assistance to Ukraine lest it risk provoking more Russian aggression than some fear could even include an attack on NATO territory.

But its member states, including the US and UK, openly praised its military and intelligence contributions to Ukraine, which were clearly aimed at blunting Russian military advances.

The NATO surveillance plane is capable of more than just intelligence gathering, and can call in tactical operations if needed. For Thursday’s mission, for example, the plane was controlling fighter jets on the Polish-Belarusian border “in case there is a threat to NATO territory”, said Guillaume.

Any action, however, “would have to comply with the rules of engagement,” he added. “We are still in a posture of peace.”

